Letters to The Editor — April 27, 2024

April 27, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Super cautious

In a ‘show me the man and I will show you the law’ mode, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken the circuitous route to serve notice for violation of the model code of conduct stated to have been committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Page1, “EC sends notice to Nadda for plaint against Modi”, April 26).

The spewing of malice and hate, utterly indefensible, has been handled with kid gloves by the ECI without even mentioning the name of the venom spewer. It would have been logical had the ECI taken the sensible stand that “he who asks questions cannot avoid the answers”

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Think coalition

We have observed over the 10-year rule of the Narendra Modi government that, to its credit, there has been much good work done. Yet, a one-man show backed by single party majoritarian rule can be dangerous in the long run. By now we are familiar with Mr. Modi’s style of functioning, which can be described as “my way or the highway”. There is a need for a coalition government. Even though it would have quite a few limitations in terms of ensuring faster growth, such a government would have built-in checks and balances. One-man rule is neither good nor desirable in a nation as large, diverse, multi-religious and multi-ethnic as India. Let us hope that intelligent voters will ponder over the matter dispassionately and exercise their vote in the days ahead.

Satish Murdeshwar,

Pune

Bell poll expenses

India is now moving ahead in the next phases of voting and the onus is now on the Election Commission of India to ensure that it discharges its most important role with utmost diligence. Its initial hesitance in squaring up to tall, important leaders on hate speeches, and using religion to garner votes requires faster action. Huge money is being spent on canvassing, promotions, and other expenses. Why not have a robust body to check expenses?

The Union Finance Minister was candid in one of her interviews to say that she does not have that much money to contest elections. Does that not tell the real story?

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Jarring

It does not behove the stature of the Prime Minister of India to make a jarring statement that the INDIA bloc will scrutinise the safes of “mothers and sisters” allegedly with the intention of ‘looting’ their wealth and passing it on to others. It is unfortunate that the leader says that the election manifesto of the Congress is the replica of the policies of the Muslim League. Why is there an attempt to stoke the flames of communal hatred when he extols himself to be the champion of social justice?

Abdul Kader,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Extend voting time

The decision to hold the general election amid sweltering heat has led to a disappointingly low voter turnout. It is disheartening to witness a significant portion of eligible voters staying away from the electoral process due to the discomfort and health risks posed by the oppressive weather. This low voter turnout undermines the very foundation of democracy and raises questions about the fairness and inclusivity of the electoral process. The Election Commission of India should reconsider time restrictions. Voters should be allowed to exercise their franchise until 9 p.m. This would enhance voter turnout and, thereby, the overall integrity of the electoral process.

Lalgudi Muralidharan,

Lalgudi, Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

