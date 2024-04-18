Letters to The Editor — April 18, 2024

April 18, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Yoga guru’s apology

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court of India is justified in giving self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balakrishna an earful for disrespecting its earlier orders regarding the misleading advertisements put out by Patanjali. The yoga guru’s apology (Page 1, “Ramdev, associate apologise before SC”, April 17) reminds me of a man who said, “It’s easy to give up smoking – I’ve given it up many times!”

P.G. Menon,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

While acknowledging and appreciating the fact that the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases has made interventions that emphasise dietary management, toxin removal, herbal therapies, and yoga more popular, the government cannot be oblivious to the significance of regulatory protocols and evidence-based policy as quackery and anti-science attitudes are still widely prevalent in the country. Stringent implementation of regulatory protocols and holding people and companies peddling misleading advertisements accountable are a must.

M. Jeyaram,

ADVERTISEMENT

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Illegal trade practices will only cause damage. Claiming that his medicines are a permanent remedy is akin to antisocial activity.

R. Mahadevan,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

On the EVM

The common man agrees with the Supreme Court that “EVMs are accurate unless they are maligned by human bias” (April 17). His only apprehension is that it will be ‘maligned’ by the party at the Centre given its emphatic line: that it would win 400-plus seats in the general election.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.