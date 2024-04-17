Letters to The Editor — April 17, 2024

April 17, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Poll bond scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

The top leader of the land viewing every development in the nation through a political and partisan spectrum is strange. It does not behove his stature to be still singing paeans about the electoral bonds scheme even after the top court of the land deemed the scheme to be unconstitutional (Inside pages, April 19). If the leader was so confident about the scheme’s ‘fine traits’, and it being in the best interests of India, why has he not sought to focus on it in a big way in the run-up to the election?

P.K. Sharma,

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnala, Punjab

PM’s visits, CM’s remark

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is quite right in saying that the frequent visits by the Prime Minister to the south “are to make up for [electoral] loss in North” (April 16).

ADVERTISEMENT

One hopes that the election results in the south are akin to the “four balls twenty runs” of M.S. Dhoni in the match against Mumbai Indians, which paved the way for a “twenty runs” victory for CSK.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of ‘health’

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is implementing a bouquet of health plans, such as Ayushman Bharat, it appears to be piecemeal and useful only in the case of major illnesses. They appear to be time-consuming to avail in times of an emergency. Instead, the government must expand its health services manifold to cover every health need of the common man so that his “out of pocket” medical expenses are minimal. None of the political parties has felt this to be a necessity to mention or include in their manifesto. There only seems to be a pitch for freebies.

As for the ‘continuity pitch’ by the ruling BJP, there seems to be no other political option for the electorate as the INDIA bloc is not united. There will only be uncertainty and instability if it is elected. There needs to be a good, strong and reliable political alternative.

V.H. Subramoney,

Bengaluru

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.