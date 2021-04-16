Letters to the Editor — April 16, 2021

16 April 2021 00:02 IST

Keeping pace

Reports have pointed that the novel coronavirus variants that have evolved are much more infectious; they have also developed more virulence and ways to evade our immune surveillance. Patients with severe clinical signs of disease have tested negative by the RT-PCR test which shows that the rate at which the virus is changing has made it difficult to identify. It is therefore critical that the protocols involved in the tests are reviewed. The decision of the government to go in for emergency approvals for more foreign vaccines will sharpen India’s arsenal against the virus (“Centre fast-tracks approval for more vaccine candidates”).

With India recording new highs in terms of a single day spike, it is time we realise the gravity of the danger facing us. Strict adherence to safety protocols and using the maximum number of vaccines which are specific and can be remodelled fast need to be used for immunisation.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

In view of the alarming surge in novel coronavirus cases, face mask wearing has to be enforced by governments and health experts. However, the reality is quite different. Most of the people are nonchalant , whether it is in cities, the districts and interior areas. One only has to look at the pictures in the media to know what is happening. Special patrolling teams and task forces have to be deployed in every State and inappropriate COVID-19 behaviour must be penalised. In ensuring this, even the services of volunteers can be enlisted for this purpose.

V.S. Sridharan,

Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu

New CEC

At a time when the Election Commission of India is being accused by the Opposition of taking partisan decisions, particularly in favour of the ruling dispensation, Sushil Chandra’s appointment as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India spells hope. The Opposition often cites the unprecedented eight phase Assembly election schedule in West Bengal and the happenings during the election campaigns to support their apprehensions. Whenever we think of the ECI which functioned honestly without giving room for any complaint, only the face of T.N. Seshan comes to one’s

mind. He is the one who proved to the electorate the real powers of the ECI. The electoral reforms he brought in are laudable. One hopes that Mr. Chandra is able to emulate his illustrious predecessor.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai