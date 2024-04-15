Letters to The Editor — April 15, 2024

April 15, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Growing conflict

The world is witness to two wars — Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine Gaza. Sadly, no lessons have been learnt, with war clouds now casting a shadow over Iran and Israel. A world which talks about peace and prosperity seems to be totally helpless in defusing the stained relationships between nations. The future of Indians hired to work on Israeli construction sites is a plan that is short sighted. Recruitment for employment in a war zone is a bad idea. Poor workers pay a huge price during such turbulent times.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The world seems to be on a short fuse. The recent tension between Iran and Israel is one that must be avoided. International communities should intervene. The world is already affected in various ways by the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts.

A.S. Thirumalai,

Chennai

While the proxy war between Iran and Israel over the years had global ramifications, an eye-to-eye confrontation may subvert regional stability in West Asia and have an adverse effect. The war in Ukraine and Israel’s retaliation of the deadly strike of Hamas have already disrupted supply chains and logistics. In a globalised world, no country is insulated from global turmoil.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Manifesto, its worth

People, as such, do not attach much importance to the manifestos of political parties. It may not be an exaggeration to say that the same parties do not attach importance to their manifesto once the election is over! For instance, in one manifesto, there is an assurance of lowering the price of petrol and diesel. What prevented the party from reducing it all along? Also, a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council is not a burning issue for most Indians. There has been no utterance on the quid pro quo exposed by the electoral bonds but there is much noise about dealing with corruption firmly.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

The southern focus

It is amusing that the bigwigs in the BJP, which has been trying hard to recast India into a monolithic culture, have all of a sudden discovered a new-found love for Tamil and Tamil culture. Going by the overwhelming use of Hindi in Parliament and the grotesque Hindi names given to central government programmes, which are totally unintelligible in the south, a view has gained ground that for the BJP, the languages and cultures south of the Vindhyas hardly matter. If the BJP really cares for India’s diverse culture and languages, it should foreground federal principles in governance.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

