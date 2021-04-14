Letters to the Editor — April 14, 2021

14 April 2021 00:02 IST

Fighting on

It is pertinent to remember that vaccination prevents severe reinfection and hospitalisation in most instances (Page 1, “As cases surge, panel approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine”, April 13). Therefore, it is our only hope to prevent overburdened health systems which are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, from collapsing when cases are surging again. The emergence of new variants from time to time and the declining neutralising antibody levels as some studies show, might contribute to the lack of protection against reinfection. But this should not deter people from getting vaccinated. The Sputnik V vaccine will be another arrow in the quiver in the war against the pandemic. Booster doses may be required or the vaccine may have to be tweaked against the newer variants. We also have to step up genomic surveillance and research for second generation vaccines which will be effective against the variants. Vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour are our only tools against this raging pandemic.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren, Advertising Advertising

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

When the daily case load began declining in November last year everyone assumed that the virus was on the wane. Added to this was the news in January that two vaccines were ready for use. Therefore, people began to think that the war against the dreaded virus was being won. Very few would have thought that the virus would evolve differently and even virologists and health professionals must have been caught unawares. Everyone should remain alert and follow procedures.

A. Michael Dhanaraj,

Coimbatore

The resurgence of the virus is alarming, snatching lives without any let-up. Though the Centre appears to be putting in place steps to keep the second wave at bay, the States concerned do not seem to be looking at the gravamen of the matter in its sincerity; the guidelines for now do not seem to address the issue. With the economy open now, balanced steps will have to be taken.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

I have come across defects in surgical masks being sold. Some of them are from reputed pharmacies. Medical surgical masks are generally of three layers — some have four — with the materials used as a sandwich of spunbond, meltblown and spunbond materials. Each plays a part in blocking aerosols and micro-respiratory particles and key to COVID-19 prevention. In most cases, I have found the meltblown fabric missing. COVID-19 infection is spreading like wildfire and the government is asking everyone to wear a mask. If people are wearing defective masks, are we not increasing the risks?

N. Arulmozhidevan,

Chennai

Battle for Bengal

The desperation of the BJP to win West Bengal is clearly showing. After managing to lure many members of the TMC to its fold, the party must have expected Mamata Banerjee to capitulate. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister appear to be spending way too much time in Bengal campaigning when there is a major crisis that threatens to derail the nation. The economy is facing a dangerous situation and it may not take much for it to be overwhelmed. Perhaps the top leader of the land finds winning Bengal of greater importance than defeating the coronavirus.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Education now

Children and the young have been experiencing a very hard time ever since the pandemic broke out. The future of lakhs of students who are preparing for examinations and competitive exams is at stake as their only source of support at the moment are online classes which are very inadequate. The well-off students have all the support as they can engage home teachers. At least when it comes to education, all political parties need to find a common solution. It is politics that is helping many a State abdicate its responsibility of ensuring proper education.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderbad

Examination dates

The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE which is the national level entrance test conducted by IIT Madras, falls on June 13, 2021, the same day as the Common Law Admission Test, another national level entrance examination conducted for admission into the National Law Universities. Could one of the exam dates be shifted?

Arulraj,

Coimbatore