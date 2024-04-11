Letters to The Editor — April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Purchase of bonds

Despite the Supreme Court of India coming down heavily on the purchase of electoral bonds as unconstitutional, it is distasteful that leading political parties flouted the Court’s directives (Page 1, “20 new companies bought poll bonds, a punishable offence” April 10). It only points to the utter disregard and indifferent attitude of political parties to judicial orders. Twenty new companies have committed an offence punishable under the law. Will the amount be reversed from the individual party’s fund and credited to the respective donor’s account?

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

Label of corruption

Top leaders in the BJP labelling the “entire INDIA bloc corrupt” (Page 1 and inside pages, April 8 ) is akin to ‘pot calling the kettle black’. It is the BJP that is corrupt having got the maximum donations under the opaque electoral bonds scheme. If this is not corruption, what is it? The PM Cares Fund is another mystery. All political parties barring a few are sailing in the same ‘corruption’ boat but the degree of corruption varies.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Manifestos

The imagination runs riot and even the sky is not the limit when political parties offer manifestos with more chaff than grain. Sugar-coated welfare schemes and freebies have become the hallmarks of such exercises without addressing the fundamental issues. What is conspicuous is the lack of a clear template or vision for the uplift of the nation.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

