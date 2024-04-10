Letters to The Editor — April 10, 2024

April 10, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Rail link ‘in frames’

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have undoubtedly played a catalytic role in India’s struggle for freedom from the British yoke. So, it is only natural that the aspirations of the rest of the people of India reverberate with those in the State. With the opening of the Udhampur-Srinagar

-Baramulla railway line/the 359 metre bridge over the Chenab river (Online edition, ‘In Frames’ – ‘The valley is not far’, April 8) — The Hindu’s photographs were a visual treat — we earnestly hope that there will be a boost to the economy of the region. While the rail link opens up greater possibilities of responsible tourism, we should also not shut our eyes to the fact that an unbridled opening up of the region can damage a pristine region.

The daily needs to be thanked for highlighting this vital development in infrastructure in India and bringing it to the attention of its readers across geographies.

Francis Kalathunkal,

Alappuzha, Kerala

