From the RE

27 July 2021 01:03 IST

Monday mornings have always been extra special. The weekly columns of Mr. A.S. Panneerselvan, the Readers’ Editor, The Hindu, are thought provoking and make newspaper reading interesting, especially in times when the reading habit is said to be on the decline.

It is sad to note that the tenure of the Readers’ Editor would be coming to an end. As stated, the central concern needs to be course correction and not punitive steps. One wishes him well in his future undertakings.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

As the RE, Mr. Panneerselvan has been a true ombudsman between The Hindu and its readers. His deft replies to the queries put to him on journalism stand testimony to his proficiency in the subject. That he is leaving makes for a sad reading but the point is that he will be leaving behind a rich journalistic legacy.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai