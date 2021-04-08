08 April 2021 00:19 IST

The editorial, “Special no longer: On Hong Kong” (The Hindu, April 2) seemed to reflect some misunderstandings, which I would like to clarify.

It is imperative to understand how the amendments improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), thereby establishing a political structure that upholds the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, reflects the actual situation of Hong Kong and ensures “patriots administering Hong Kong”.

Safeguarding the right for Hong Kong permanent residents to vote and to stand for election is clearly stated in the Decision. Adjustments to the size of the Election Committee and Legislative Council (LegCo) by increasing the number of members by some 25% and 28% respectively, and to their composition, will broaden the representation of different sectors of Hong Kong society.

A candidate eligibility review committee shall be established for the different elections of the HKSAR to provide a robust systemic safeguard for implementing the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong”. It is natural and essential to require people vested with governing powers to be patriotic, which is also part and parcel of basic political ethics that applies everywhere in the world.

District Councils have become politics-driven platforms in recent years and been turned into anti-government bridgeheads, hampering the governance of the HKSAR. The non-inclusion of members of the District Councils from the LegCo and the Election Committee is aimed to plug the loopholes in the system.

Wong Chun To,

Director,

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office,

Singapore