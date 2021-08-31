Crime, rights, justice

31 August 2021 00:52 IST

The Mysuru case, where a university girl student was assaulted, calls for condign punishment to the perpetrators. It is common knowledge that in seeking justice, cases of this nature are dragged on for days. As often pointed out by law-abiding citizens, fast-track courts are the one and only answer, in such cases.

Mani Nataraajan,

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai

The report, “Student held in rape case freed after negative DNA test result” (Inside pages, August 30), presents the other side of reality in India. The role of the police is in question as they need to keep in mind the phrase, “innocent until proven guilty”. The future of the boy, a higher secondary student, is in focus given the tremendous mental trauma he is bound to have undergone. The issue of false cases needs to be looked into as well.

Shreyasi Debnath,

Kolkata

The report is an example of the need for police reforms. In spite of much training and instructions, many police personnel across India have still to come to terms with the idea of respecting human rights. Verbal abuse is most common. The details the boy has highlighted are not an isolated case of abuse by the guardians of the law.

Perhaps more scientific tools are essential for investigation and interrogation. It is essential that all police stations have information about free legal aid services, the numbers of higher authorities as well those of judges to highlight third degree methods. Police stations must be monitored by local magistrates. In addition, there should be regular training on the need to protect rights, and use scientific tools to get to the truth. Decades have passed since Independence, yet the general perception of the police is still poor.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana