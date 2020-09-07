Corrections & Clarifications07 September 2020 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — September 7, 2020
Updated: 07 September 2020 02:07 IST
In the report “80 additional trains on popular routes from Sept. 12” (Sept. 6, 2020), the opening paragraph should be recast to say: “The Indian Railways will start running 80 additional trains to cater to demand on popular routes from September 12, onwards. Travellers will be able to reserve seats on these trains, which will run in addition to the existing 230 special passenger trains, beginning September 10.” This corrects the factual error in the print version that the 230 special trains were to run from September 10.
