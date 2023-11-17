Corrections and Clarifications — November 17, 2023

November 17, 2023 12:32 am | Updated November 16, 2023 11:15 pm IST

In the Business page story titled “Gold drives trade deficit to new high” (November 16, 2023), the name of the economist at QuantEco Research was erroneously given as Yuvika Gupta. It should have been Yuvika Singhal.

