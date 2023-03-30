ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — March 30, 2022

March 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 29, 2023 11:03 pm IST

Turkmenistan was erroneously included in the list of SCO countries in a report titled, “India to host meeting of security advisers from SCO countries” (March 29, 2023). It should have been Kyrgyzstan.

