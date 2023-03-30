Corrections and Clarifications — March 30, 2022

March 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 29, 2023 11:03 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT Turkmenistan was erroneously included in the list of SCO countries in a report titled, “India to host meeting of security advisers from SCO countries” (March 29, 2023). It should have been Kyrgyzstan. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.