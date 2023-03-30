Corrections and Clarifications — March 30, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Turkmenistan was erroneously included in the list of SCO countries in a report titled, “India to host meeting of security advisers from SCO countries” (March 29, 2023). It should have been Kyrgyzstan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
March 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 29, 2023 11:03 pm IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Turkmenistan was erroneously included in the list of SCO countries in a report titled, “India to host meeting of security advisers from SCO countries” (March 29, 2023). It should have been Kyrgyzstan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription