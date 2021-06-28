Corrections and clarifications — June 28, 2021

28 June 2021 00:02 IST

A Business page report on income tax relief for COVID-19 affected taxpayers (June 26, 2021) should have had the following headline: “COVID-19 relief from employers to victims’ families tax-free”. It is clarified that the ex gratia payments received from employers are tax-exempt without any ceiling — unlike the ex gratia payments received from others which has a ₹10 lakh ceiling.

A report titled “India ‘politicising’ FATF process: Pakistan” (June 26, 2021) erroneously described the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as a U.N.-based watchdog. It is actually an inter-governmental body.

A front-page promo titled “Defending champion Halep pulls out of Wimbledon” (June 26, 2021) had the picture of Angelique Kerber instead of Simona Halep.

The photograph carried along with a Sports page report headlined “Vidit, Adhiban, Gukesh and Arjun in elite field” (some editions, June 26, 2021) was wrongly captioned as Vidit Gujrathi. It was not Vidit’s picture. It was the photograph of Nitin, another chess player.