Corrections and clarifications — January 6, 2021
In an Editorial page article titled “Quality gigs, a solution to urban unemployment” (Jan. 5, 2021), there was a reference to the Rural Development Ministry spending nearly 90% of its increased ₹86,4000 crore allocation. The correct figure is ₹84,900 crore.
In a Business page story titled “When IT’s business unusual” (Jan. 3, 2021), Saravana Kumar of Kovai.co had been quoted as saying revenues had risen 500 times. The company clarified subsequently that it should be 500%.”
