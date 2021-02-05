Corrections & Clarifications05 February 2021 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — February 5, 2021
Updated: 05 February 2021 00:46 IST
A sentence in the story titled “Portrait of Thyagaraja, once an integral part of Aradhana” (some editions, Feb. 1, 2021) erroneously said: “Besides the portrait, Govindaswamy Pillai gave the thoda, an ornament, gifted to him by the Tiruchi-based jeweller Ragunatha Tawker.” The jeweller’s name is Ranganath Tawker.
