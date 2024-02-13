Corrections and Clarifications — February 13, 2024

February 13, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The story titled “’Ahalan Modi’: large turnout expected at PM’s diaspora event in UAE” (February 12, 2024) erroneously referred to the spokesperson for the event as Nisha Singh. It should have been Nishi Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT