Corrections and Clarifications — February 13, 2024

February 13, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The story titled “’Ahalan Modi’: large turnout expected at PM’s diaspora event in UAE” (February 12, 2024) erroneously referred to the spokesperson for the event as Nisha Singh. It should have been Nishi Singh.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
