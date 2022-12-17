Corrections and Clarifications — December 17, 2022

In “Old is not gold” (Editorial, December 16, 2022), the line “pension at 50% of the last drawn basic pay” should read “pension at 50% of the last drawn basic pay plus DA.”
December 17, 2022 12:30 am | Updated December 16, 2022 11:08 pm IST
