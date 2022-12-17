Corrections and Clarifications — December 17, 2022

December 17, 2022 12:30 am | Updated December 16, 2022 11:08 pm IST

In “Old is not gold” (Editorial, December 16, 2022), the line “pension at 50% of the last drawn basic pay” should read “pension at 50% of the last drawn basic pay plus DA.” ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.