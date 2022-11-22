November 22, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

At least six killed in violence in Assam-Meghalaya border; Assam police on ‘alert’

At least six persons, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of November 22, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said .“Out of the 6, 5 were Meghalaya residents & 1 is from the Assam Forest Guard,” he said in a tweet. Officials added that the incident took place after a truck transporting illegal timber was intercepted.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Saudi Arabia comes from behind to beat Messi’s Argentina

The 51st-ranked Saudis were trailing to Lionel Messi’s 10th minute penalty, but Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute after punishing poor Argentine defending. Saudi Arabia’s fans were then sent into delirium five minutes later as Al-Dawsari curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area. Argentina were on course to match Italy’s record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home a 10th-minute penalty.

Independence of Election Commission mere ‘lip-service’ in the face of truncated CEC tenures: Supreme Court

“Their (Chief Election Commissioners) tenure is highly truncated and known from the very beginning… In this way, this so-called independence that you pay lip-service to, I am sorry to say, is completely destroyed by getting this kind of a term,” Justice K.M. Joseph, heading a Constitution Bench, addressed the Union government.

Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with Australia will significantly open up opportunities for Indian businesses: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Goyal welcomed the bipartisan support extended by Australia to the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that was signed by India with the previous Australian administration under Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The comments from Mr. Goyal came soon after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese personally announced the passing of the pact by the Australian Parliament.

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam | Supreme Court to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel on November 28

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and J.B. Pardiwala said that the two separate bail pleas can be heard on Monday.

Supreme Court to hear appeal by NIA against bail granted to Anand Teltumbde in Bhima Koregaon case

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Mr. Teltumbde on November 18 while noting that the only prima facie case made out against him related to alleged association with a terror outfit and support given to it, for which the maximum punishment was imprisonment upto a period of 10 years.

Rozgar Mela | PM Modi distributes appointment letters to over 71,000 new recruits

Virtually addresseing the second round of Rozgar Mela (employment fair), where 71,000 new central government recruits were given joining letters at 45 locations across the country, Mr. Modi said employment opportunities in government and non government sectors are gradually increasing. “Youth are getting opportunities in their village and cities. The compulsion to migrate to cities has reduced and the youth are able to contribute to their area’s development,” the Prime Minister said.

38 killed, two injured in China plant fire

It took firefighters more than four hours to douse the fire that broke out on Monday at the plant in the Wenfeng district of Anyang city in Henan Province, according to the city’s publicity department.

Nepali Congress bags 4 seats in House of Representatives

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far won four seats in the House of Representatives, while the main opposition party CPN-UML bagged two seats in the just-concluded Nepal election, the counting of votes of which is underway.

Novavax ends COVID-19 vaccine sale agreement with Gavi

The company cited the vaccine alliance’s failure to procure the 350 million doses it had agreed to buy in May last year for the COVAX facility.

India’s fiscal consolidation trend intact; to see strong revenues, debt stabilisation: Moody’s

Moody’s Investors Service senior vice-president Christian de Guzman said India’s ‘Baa3’ sovereign rating balances its strength of relatively high economic growth and weakness of one of the most highly indebted emerging market sovereigns. The country’s healthy financial system is reflected in deleveraging by Indian corporates.

India win rain-marred T20 series after third match ends in tie

New Zealand and India shared a rare tie Tuesday when the third Twenty20 cricket international was stopped by rain with the teams perfectly level under the Duckworth Lewis system. There have been 25 ties in the history of T20 cricket internationals but most have been resolved by super overs. Only one, between Malta and Gibraltar last year, had resulted in a tie under the Duckworth Lewis system with the team batting second on par with its opponent.