England‘s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales celebrate after the T20 World Cup semifinal clash against India in Adelaide. England defeated India by ten wickets. | Photo Credit: AP

T20 World Cup 2022 | England thrashes India; to meet Pakistan in final

ADVERTISEMENT

A thoroughly professional England annihilated an out-of-sync India by 10 wickets to sail into the World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler’s relentless hitting mortified Rohit Sharma’s clueless attack, in Adelaide on Thursday. England seemed to have saved their best for the grand stage as they reduced the semifinal to a lop-sided affair, courtesy a splendid bowling effort which they complemented with some breathtaking stroke-making.

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 | Campaigning ends, over to voters now

The BJP, which is contesting to return to power in the Jai Ram Thakur-led state, scored on bringing in the big names. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited twice, addressing a series of rallies — the last two on Wednesday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s last rally was held in Sirmaur, just hours before electioneering closed at 5 pm — as mandated by the Election Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manifesto promises not ‘ revdis’, will lead to women-oriented growth: Anurag Thakur

“They are not freebies or “ Revdi”, for the clear reason that almost all will give rise to women led development and improvement, in steady terms, of women’s health and economic empowerment. For example, the manifesto says pregnant women will be given ₹25,000 State-aided maintenance which will help combating widespread anaemia and malnutrition prevalent in women, 33% reservation in jobs will lead to empowerment of women, bicycle for school going and scooters to college going girls are important as in hill States getting from one point to the other is especially hard. All of these promises are not handouts, or freebies but measures that will have a consistent, positive impact on development indicators,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said when asked about freebies in BJP’s poll manifesto for Himachal Pradesh.

Gujarat elections 2022 | BJP releases list of 160 candidates, 38 sitting MLAs dropped

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja and Congress turncoat Hardik Patel figure in the first list of 160 candidates announced by the ruling party for the State Assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Rivaba Jadeja, who joined the party in 2019, as its candidate for the Jamnagar North seat for the polls, dropping current MLA Dharmendrasinh M. Jadeja, who is a Congress turncoat, after the High Court declined to withdraw criminal proceedings against him in a rioting case on Wednesday. The ruling party has fielded Congress-import Hardik Patel from Viramgram, his home turf in Ahmedabad district seat.

COP27 | India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024

Developing countries require substantive enhancement in climate finance from the floor of $100 billion per year to meet their ambitious goals and rich countries need to lead the mobilisation of resources, India has stressed at the ongoing UN climate summit COP27. At a high-level ministerial dialogue on new collective quantified goal on climate finance at COP27, India highlighted that climate actions to meet the NDC targets require financial, technological, and capacity-building support from developed countries, people aware of the developments said.

India does not believe in world order where few countries considered superior: Rajnath Singh

India does not believe in a world order where a few countries are considered superior to others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said and noted that the possibility of a global framework could be envisaged if security becomes a truly collective enterprise. “India’s actions are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity, which is a part of our ancient ethos and its strong moral foundations, give us our political strength. Even our freedom struggle was based on the bedrock of high moral values,” he said in an address at the National Defence College.

Supreme Court to hear the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case on November 11

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to constitute a Bench to hear a plea at 3 pm on November 11 to extend the protection of an area in the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a ‘shivling’ was found. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to constitute the Bench after advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain mentioned that the apex court’s interim order to protect the area would expire on November 12.

Supriya Sule, other NCP leaders join Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded

Prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress here this afternoon on the fourth day of its Maharashtra leg. State NCP chief Jayant Patil, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and party leader Jitendra Awhad joined Rahul Gandhi after he resumed his foot march from Deglur Naka.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges threat to life, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that he is receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and sought his transfer to a jail outside the city, his lawyer said on Thursday.

9 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives fire

At least ten people died in a fire that broke out in a garage in Male, the Maldivian capital city, early on Thursday, officials said. The victims likely included workers from neighbouring countries, authorities said. “The Maldives Police Service is working to confirm their identities,” a top government official in Male said. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said: “NDMA has established an evacuation centre in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support.” It made no mention of the casualties.

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charge

A man already in custody in last month’s attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. The charges against David DePape stem from the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home are the same as but supersede those in an earlier federal complaint that was filed on October 31. When officers’ responded to Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, they found Mr. Pelosi and Mr. DePape fighting over a hammer, according to the six—page indictment. When an officer directed Mr. DePape to drop the hammer he responded, “ummm nope,” before forcefully swinging it at Mr. Pelosi, the indictment said.

Jailed Egyptian activist on hunger strike is hospitalised, family says

Egyptian prison authorities have intervened medically with jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who this week escalated a food and water strike demanding his release, coinciding with Egypt’s hosting of the U.N. climate summit, his mother said. The nature of the intervention was not known, but the family has expressed fears prison officials would force-feed Mr. Abdel-Fattah, which they said would amount to torture. Mr. Abdel-Fattah said in an earlier letter that he was prepared to die in prison if not freed.

Qatar Airways CEO slams FIFA World Cup critics at airport event

The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on November 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and football teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.