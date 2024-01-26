Top news of the day: International Court of Justice orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza; JD(U) says it’s firmly with INDIA, but wants Congress to introspect, and more

January 26, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

ICJ orders Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday ordered Israel to take all measures to ensure that it does not commit acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip. It was ruling on the nine provisional measures requested by South Africa in its genocide claim against Israel. The court also directed Israel to allow the entry of basic services and humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza. Highlighting that the interim ruling creates binding international legal obligations for Israel, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, the court’s President, ordered Israel to report to it within a month on the steps taken to ensure compliance.

Firmly with INDIA bloc but would like Congress to do introspection, says JD(U)

State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha made the statement, refuting rumours that his party, headed by the Chief Minister, was thinking of a return to the BJP-led NDA.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume on January 28 from Jalpaiguri

Party facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

India displays military might, women power and diverse cultural heritage in Republic Day parade

The Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she and Macron, flanked by the Indian president’s bodyguards, arrived in a ‘traditional buggy’.

Living in brotherhood will ensure country’s progress, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mr. Bhagwat was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Chennai’s literary carnival begins with talks on India’s economic growth, Muslim identity

The first day unfolded with a look back to the past and an eye on the future. From the role M.K. Gandhi played in India’s freedom struggle and the daring life of freedom fighter Chidambaram Pillai, the conversation also pivoted to the expectations of India’s economic growth by 2047. In between, authors and artists spoke about what it’s like to be a Muslim in India, home and life in exile and the beauty in Sangam poetry.

Padma awards for four people from France underscore strength of its ties with India: Officials

Those from France who received the honour include 100-year-old yoga exponent Charlotte Chopin and Kiran Vyas (79), a global yoga and Ayurveda practitioner. The other two are Pierre Sylvain Filliozat (87), a Sanskrit scholar dedicated to advancing Indian culture studies and Fred Negrit, an Indologist fostering great awareness and appreciation of Indian culture, according to government citations.

Biden delays consideration of new natural gas export terminals

The election-year decision by President Joe Biden aligns with environmentalists who fear the huge increase in exports, in the form of liquefied natural gas or LNG, is locking in potentially catastrophic planet-warming emissions at a time when Mr. Biden has pledged to cut climate pollution in half by 2030.

Nirmala Sitharaman to become the second Finance Minister to present the Union Budget six times in a row

With the presentation of interim Budget on February 1, Ms. Sitharaman will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, as Finance Minister, had presented five annual Budgets and one interim Budget between 1959-1964.

Global trade is being disrupted by Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war and low water in Panama Canal: U.N.

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm saying that global trade is being disrupted by due to multiple issues.

Australian Open 2024 | Jannik Sinner ends Novak Djokovic Grand Slam history bid

The Italian fourth seed was unfazed by dropping his first set of the tournament against the king of Rod Laver Arena, winning the semi-final 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3.

