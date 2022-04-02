Protesters hold banners and placards during a demonstration against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo on April 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

April 02, 2022 19:18 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour curfew

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday announced a curfew across the country from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, after the President declared a state of emergency.

Nepal seeks mechanism to resolve border dispute, signs four agreements with India

India and Nepal on Saturday discussed the Kalapani border dispute, said visiting Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi. Addressing the media after holding bilateral talks, Mr. Deuba jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first cross border rail link between India and Nepal as India welcomed Nepal into the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Seven bills on Rajya Sabha agenda in last week of Budget session

The business advisory committee of the Upper House has allocated 17 hours for these Bills in the coming week.

India sees warmest March in 122 years, lowest rainfall since 1908

The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

National Medical Commission recommends replacing Hippocratic Oath with ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’

Charaka Shapath or Charaka oath is a set of instructions by a teacher to prospective students of the science of medicine.

Sharad Pawar says focus on religious identity will stop development

Days after industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw raised her voice against the religious divide caused by calls for boycott of Muslim-owned businesses in Karnataka, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that such incidents will stop the country’s development.

All disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue: Pakistan Army Chief

General Qamar Bajwa has said that all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue, saying Islamabad continues to believe in using diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, to keep the “flames of fire away from our region”.

More than 170 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

Protesters risk fines and possible prison sentences by taking to the streets.

Zelenskyy declines to comment on Russian fuel depot attack

In an interview with FOX News, Mr. Zelenskyy said he does not discuss any orders he issues as commander-in-chief.

Hong Kong urges COVID-19 testing, Shanghai struggles under lockdown

The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Saturday came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain a fifth wave of infections that has led to mixed signals about testing and lockdowns.

Dr. Reddy’s acquiring Novartis cardio drug Cidmus for $61 million

Under the agreement, it will be assigned and transferred the Cidmus trademark in India from Novartis AG. Cidmus sales in the country was around ₹136.4 crore for the 12 months ending in February 2022, Dr. Reddy’s said.

IPL 2022 | CSK eye improved show against Punjab Kings

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.