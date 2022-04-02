Nepal seeks mechanism to resolve border dispute, signs four agreements with India

Mr. Deuba and Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first cross border rail link between India and Nepal, as India welcomed Nepal into the International Solar Alliance (ISA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba remotely inaugurate a railway line between Jaynagar in India to Kurthal in Nepal, in New Delhi on Saturday, April 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Nepal on Saturday discussed the Kalapani border dispute, said visiting Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi. Addressing the media after holding bilateral talks, Mr. Deuba jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first cross border rail link between India and Nepal as India welcomed Nepal into the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

“We discussed the boundary issue and I urged Modiji to resolve it through the establishment of a bilateral mechanism,” said Mr. Deuba. The visit of the Nepalese leader is the first since the Kalapani boundary issue erupted in November 2019 after the revised political map of India depicted the triangular area of Kalapani-Lipulek-Limpiyadhura within the territory of Uttarakhand. Kathmandu responded by placing a revised political map of the country in the national insignia of Nepal. Both sides were expected to address the issue under a mechanism led by the Foreign Secretaries but that meeting is yet to be announced.

The two leaders inaugurated the Jaynagar-Kurtha rail link that will establish rail connectivity to Janakpur in Nepal. India also launched the RuPay card facility in Nepal during the formal ceremony held at the Hyderabad House. Addressing the meeting, Mr. Modi said, “The close friendship between India and Nepal has no comparison anywhere in the world.” He welcomed Mr. Deuba’s decision to visit Varanasi on Sunday where the Nepalese leader is expected to visit the Vishwanath temple.

India and Nepal have been working on building a tourism circuit that connects the pilgrimage sites located in the two countries. The Vishwanath temple of Varanasi is part of that vision which intends to connect devotees with the Pashupatinath temple of Kathmandu.

Mr. Modi also referred to joint efforts to stop illegal activities and crime along the border between the two sides. India and Nepal have an open border and both sides are expected to undertake measures to strengthen the security situation along the border.