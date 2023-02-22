ADVERTISEMENT

The office comes into focus, the home fades away

February 22, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Liffy Thomas

Photo used for representational purpose only

Amazon recently joined the procession of companies heading towards a hybrid work model, turning their back decisively on a fully-remote work arrangement.

This June, eCommerce company Meesho would be replacing “work from anywhere” with “work from office” but with flexibility built into the new format.

Further down the work landscape, there are companies that had experimented with hybrid models, but are making work synonymous with office, setting the clock back to pre-pandemic times.

Mumbai-based tech company Fynd resumed the five-day office week this year, but not before introducing “inducements”, including perks relating to transport and food, to make the switch back to pre-pandemic work systems palatable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The return-to-office programme by EY Global Delivery Services is pointedly focussed on making the cubicle an inviting space — efforts include “spinning the wheel of fortune” contests and team visits to sports carnival.

Tarun Kochhar, founder and CEO, Carpediem, notes the “work from anywhere” model was a contingency born out of the pandemic. As the crisis has gone — at least, lost its virulence — the work arrangement it birthed might have to go or continue with changes.

“Going forward a blended model of working from home and office is what will be the way to go,” says Kochhar.

While transitioning to a hybrid work model, companies would soften the blow by first asking employees to put in only two or three days at office. The call back to office has a tone that is more coaxing than commanding.

Efforts to populate the offices are helped by a growing enthusiasm among the workforce to have the office as their primary workspace.

Both Ernst & Young (EY) and L&T Technology Services underline an eagerness among new hires to be working from office.

Abhishek Sinha, chief operating officer and board member at L&T Technology Services, shares that though working entirely from office has not been made mandatory yet at his office, there is a rising trend of engineers wanting to come back to the company’s delivery centres.

“We now have 60-80% of our employees across the centres coming to office on a rotational basis,” says Sinha.

He recalls how the recently-concluded annual awards ceremony at L&T Technology Services — conducted simultaneously across its locations in India and abroad, under the name “Estrellas 2023” — was well-attended, its centres in Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Vadodara and Mumbai registering a 90 percent employee turnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Empower

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US