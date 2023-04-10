Nitin Gadkari calls for speeding up work on strategic Zojila Tunnel to open ahead of deadline

April 10, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Union Minister for Transport and Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who inspected the strategically important Zojila Tunnel that connects the Kashmir valley with the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, said it will realise the dream to have an all-weather road from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Mr. Gadkari said efforts are being made to open the tunnel for traffic ahead of its deadline set for 2026. “We are planning to open part of the project earlier than 2026,” Mr. Gadkari said.

He said the importance of connecting Kashmir and Ladakh was strongly felt by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the Kargil war between India and Pakistan. “We will get the tunnel open as soon as possible,” he added.

The decision to speed up work comes at a time when troops of India and China are eyeball to eyeball in parts of Ladakh since the Galwan incident in 2020. India has matched its build up to the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Sonamarg is an important route for troops to reach Ladakh. However, the Zojila Pass becomes inaccessible for more than three months in winter and is prone to accidents due to shooting stones and landslides. The tunnel will provide round-the-year transportation of goods to Ladakh and better movement of the armed forces in case of emergency.

The work on the strategically important tunnel has continued even during harsh winters in Kashmir’s Sonamarg area. “Engineers and workers have worked even in minus 26 degree Celsius. Two workers lost their lives at the site,” Mr. Gadkari said.

Describing it a historic project, the Union Minister said the dream to have all-weather and hassle-free connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will be realised with this project.

Mr. Gadkari termed the tunnel as Asia’s longest tunnel being built at the cost of ₹7,000 crore. “With the help of experts and international consultancies, the project cost, which was ₹12,000 crore, was reduced by ₹5,000 crore, which is rare,” he said.

The 13.14 km-long tunnel, constructed by the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has a horseshoe shape and passes under the mighty Zojila, connecting Ganderbal in Kashmir and Drass town in the Kargil district of Ladakh. It comprises four culverts and four Nilgrar tunnels. At present, 28% work of the Zojila Tunnel has been completed. The travel time will come down to 20 minutes from over one hour.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also inaugurated the 6.5 km long two-lane Z-Morh Tunnel that will connect Gagangair and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district. Sonamarg used to close for tourism during winter.

“The project will increase tourism by three times, generate employment and eradicate poverty in the region,” Mr. Gadkari said, while referring to Baltal base camp and the Amarnath shrine. He asked people to construct more resorts in the area.