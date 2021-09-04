Ladakh admin signs 'historic' MoU with BRO for upgradation of road network

The Ladakh administration and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for upgradation and improvement of road network in the Union Territory, officials said on September 4.

Calling the MoU a “historic” move, they said the UT administration also assigned seven projects to the BRO considering their expertise in hilly areas to construct tunnels and roads.

“This initiative will ensure the overall development of Ladakh in the long run. It will further enrich the relationship and coordination between BRO and Ladakh,” an official spokesman said.

He said the MoU was signed by Chief Engineer, Project HIMANK, Brig. Arvinder Singh, Chief Engineer Project VIJAYAK Brig. Ashish Gambhir; and Chief Engineer, Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Ladakh P.C. Tanoch at the UT secretariat on September 3 in the presence of Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal and Director General BRO Lt. General Rajeev Chaudhary.

Commissioner Secretary, PW (R&B), Ajeet Kumar Sahu, who was also present, said the BRO has agreed to upgrade the roads on fast track mode for which funding would be provided by the UT administration.

With the completion of road construction projects, the overall economy of the region would get a boost, especially in the tourism industry, the spokesman said, adding that it would also ensure safety of local people as well as tourists besides reducing distance and increasing tourist influx.