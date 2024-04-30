Women block Army contingent carrying weapons seized from armed group in Manipur

April 30, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Around hundred women blocked an Army contingent carrying weapons seized from an armed group in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on April 30.

The Army opened fire in the air to disperse the women who were demanding that the seized weapons be returned to them.

The weapons were seized by the Mahar Regiment of the Army from two vehicles during patrolling in the early hours on Tuesday. Ten persons dressed in combat uniforms who were detained by the Army fled but the Army seized the weapons.

On Tuesday morning, when the seized weapons were being transported by the Army, Meira Paibis or the Meitei women’s collective blocked their movement.

The women claimed that the weapons belonged to the village volunteers who were deployed along the buffer zones in Bishnupur’s Kumbi area to protect them from attack from another community.

A police official said that additional forces were rushed in and the situation was brought under control.

