ADVERTISEMENT

Women block Army contingent carrying weapons seized from armed group in Manipur

April 30, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The weapons were seized by the Mahar Regiment of the Army from two vehicles during patrolling in the early hours

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

Around hundred women blocked an Army contingent carrying weapons seized from an armed group in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army opened fire in the air to disperse the women who were demanding that the seized weapons be returned to them.

The weapons were seized by the Mahar Regiment of the Army from two vehicles during patrolling in the early hours on Tuesday. Ten persons dressed in combat uniforms who were detained by the Army fled but the Army seized the weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday morning, when the seized weapons were being transported by the Army, Meira Paibis or the Meitei women’s collective blocked their movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The women claimed that the weapons belonged to the village volunteers who were deployed along the buffer zones in Bishnupur’s Kumbi area to protect them from attack from another community.

A police official said that additional forces were rushed in and the situation was brought under control.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US