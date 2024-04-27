GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district

The militants attacked an India Reserve Battalion camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, police said

April 27, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of April 27, police said.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

"The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp. It started around 12.30 a.m and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as CRPF sub-inspector N. Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, he said. N. Sarkar is from Assam’s Barpeta and is from West Bengal

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, from B company 128 BN CRPF he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

