Parliament proceedings | Vaiko seeks EAM’s statement on Chinese warship in Sri Lanka

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko. File | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

August 03, 2022 22:31 IST

Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko raised the issue of Sri Lanka allowing a Chinese submarine to dock in its waters this month and it was not an ordinary ship but employed for space and satellite tracking. He demanded that the External Affairs Minister make a statement on the floor of the House.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said it was a serious issue.

Raising the matter during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Vaiko said, “Sri Lanka has allowed Chinese submarine warship to dock in Hambantota port this month, despite India’s concerns. Sri Lanka has ignored India’s concerns over the visit by Chinese warship, saying that it was only to refuel and replenish supplies. But I would like to tell the House that it is not an ordinary ship. It is research and survey ship, Yuan Wang 5, which would be used to spy on India’s activities and strategic interest. It is a duel vessel employed for space and satellite tracking and for inter-continental ballistic missile ranges.”

He added that the ship was to spend about a week’s time reportedly for fuel and other supplies and the ship would compromise India’s national security and coastal security. “It will have serious bearing on India’s security and economic and strategic interests and nuclear, maritime and coastal facilities.

“India has extended more than $ 4 billion, and more aid and credit lines are under discussion. When India is helping Sri Lanka financially to tide over its economic disaster, why is the Sri Lankan government not appreciating the concerns of India? I would urge upon the government that India should take all measures to safeguard its shore and vital strategic interests. The government should talk tough on the diplomatic front also to see that the Chinese ship does not indulge in spying and other activities which would compromise our national security. I would demand that the Minister should make a statement on the floor of the House about this serious matter,” he said.