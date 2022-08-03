Here are the live updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Day 13 of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced from July 18, and is likely to conclude on August 12. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre is expected to introduce two legislations in Parliament on Day 13 of the Monsoon Session. While Lok Sabha will take up the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Upper House will consider the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 and the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 for passing, as per legislative business for Wednesday. Under Rule 193, the Lok Sabha is also scheduled to hold a discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government in this regard.

Live updates:

Parliament | 10:25 a.m.

Rajya Sabha | 10:15 a.m.

Listed legislative business

Anti-Doping Bill: Union Minister Anurag Thakur to move that the Bill to provide for the constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisaton International Convention against doping in sport, and compliance of such other obligations and commitments thereunder and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, will be taken into consideration.

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to move that the Bill further to amend the Family Courts Act, 1984, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Lok Sabha | 10:12 a.m

Listed legislative business

Union Minister R.K Singh to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The minister will also introduce the Bill.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will also be taken up for consideration to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009.

Parliament | 9:45 a.m.

Vice-President flags off Tiranga bike rally of MPs

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal flagged off MPs’ Tiranga Bike rally from Red Fort on Wednesday morning .On Tuesday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to members of all political parties to attend the rally from Red Fort to Parliament.

Parliament | 9:30 a.m.

Day 12 recap: Here’s what happened

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied in the Rajya Sabha on the much-awaited debate on inflation on Day 12 of the Monsoon Session on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed questions on the consistent fall of the rupee and said there has been “no collapse” of the Indian currency. The Finance Minister added that even after a series of factors affecting the world economy, the Indian currency has “appreciated itself”.

She said the Indian economy was much better compared to its peer groups and developed economies. However, she said nobody was in a denial about the price rise. Accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue, the Finance Minister said they were trying to build a narrative that the poor person was not being given anything from the cess and duties collected by the Centre.

The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 after a debate, with many Opposition MPs highlighting the classification of vermins, invasive species and state governments’ reduced role. DMK MP Thalikkottai Baalu also questioned the efficiency of the reservation and social justice policies of the government.