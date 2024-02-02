  • A UCC seeks to create a uniform set of laws to replace the distinct personal laws of every religion pertaining to subjects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance
  • Catering to demands from Muslim women in the State, it will also revoke practices governing marriage and divorce such as polygamy, iddat and triple talaq
  • This renewed vigour towards a UCC is also likely to be affected by a pending query before the Supreme Court related to the “scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution”