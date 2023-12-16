ADVERTISEMENT

Unemployment and inflation are main reasons behind Parliament security breach, says Rahul Gandhi

December 16, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Hitting back at the government, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said only the BJP and Home Minister are “politicising” the issue. 

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during a meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on December 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Unemployment and inflation, brought about by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are the main reasons behind the security breach in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on December 16.

“There has definitely been a security breach and that’s there. But why did it happen? The biggest issue before the country is unemployment and it’s simmering across the country because of the policies of Modi ji’s policies,” Mr Gandhi told reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters after attending a meeting of the political affairs committee of the Gujarat. 

ALSO READ
Parliament security breach accused considered self-immolation, other options: officials

“There has definitely been a breach but behind it is unemployment and inflation,”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, in a post on X, Mr Gandhi said,“Where are the jobs? The youth are disappointed. We have to focus on this issue and provide jobs to the youth,”he added.

His comments come just days after the government accused the Congress and other INDIA partners of politicising a “grave national issue”.

Hitting back at the government, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said only the BJP and Home Minister are “politicising” the issue. 

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Secretariat suspends 8 personnel for Parliament security breach: sources

“The Home Ministry is telling that it is an issue of Parliament under the Speaker. What exactly is Delhi Police telling the court? That it is a terror attack. Delhi lolice is under the Home Minister, isn’t it?”asked Mr Venugopal.

The Congress leader said those people who keep talking about national security all the time can’t even protect Parliament House.

“We didn’t politicise. We didn’t say it’s a terror attack. We only said it’s a serious security breach,”he noted.

Mr Venugopal also said that while BJP MP Prathap Simha, who had recommended the passes for the intruders, faced no action, the government is getting Opposition MPs suspended for raising questions.

“Now, a major role for the presiding officers is to suspend Opposition members,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US