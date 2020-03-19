Two more persons test positive in Gurugram

GURUGRAM

19 March 2020 19:03 IST

Total number of COVID-19 cases in city adjacent to Delhi rises to four

Two women, including a 22-year-old studying in the United Kingdom, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram. This takes the total number of positive cases in the city to four.

Gurugram’s Chief Medical Officer J.S. Punia told The Hindu that the student, a resident of Palam Vihar, had tested positive and that samples of her three family members had also been collected for examination.

The woman had returned from the U.K. on March 14 and gone to the Civil Hospital the next day for examination after she experienced the symptoms of fever and sore throat.

In the second case, the 42-year-old wife of a resident of South Close in Nirvana Country had also tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, who had returned from the U.K. on March 7, had already tested positive. The results for seven more family members and acquaintances in contact with the couple were awaited, added Mr. Punia.

Earlier, a 29-year-old woman in Gurugram had tested positive after she had returned from a personal visit to Malaysia.

The district administration, in a press statement, on Wednesday said that 1,527 persons had been screened for COVID-19 so far.

In Haryana, a total of 3,041 persons are under surveillance and 12 have been admitted to different hospitals, the health department said in a bulletin on Wednesday.