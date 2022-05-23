  • Dominica dropped criminal proceedings against diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was accused of illegally entering the country in May 2021. Mr. Choksi is wanted by the CBI and ED for his role in the ₹13,578 crore Punjab National Bank fraud.
  • Mr. Choksi flew out of India in January 2018, to Anitgua. On May 23, 2021, he went missing from Antigua and Barbuda under mysterious circumstances and later surfaced in Dominica, where he was detained on charges of illegal entry.
  • Indian is currently pursuing its request for his extradition in Antigua. The CBI found that Choksi’s companies were fraudulently issued 16 LoUs and 58 FLCs.