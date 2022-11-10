Top Telangana news developments today

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chnadrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu to address a meeting of Telangana unit of the party after the swearing in of a new president.

2. Telangana State Public Service Commission has constituted an expert committee to study the objections raised by candidates on the preliminary key for recruitment exam of Group I services. The final key will be released only after the committee resolves the objections.

3. Maoists shot dead a tribal youth branding him as a police informant near Venkatapur in Mulug district in the early hours. The incident occurred barely a fortnight after the Director General of Police held a meeting at the local police station to review the Naxalite situation.

4. Several trade unions, other than those affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, are gearing up to hold black flag demonstrations today and tomorrow ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam on November 12. They are protesting against the anti-worker policies of BJP-led Central government.