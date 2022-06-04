Top Telangana news developments today

Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

June 04, 2022 09:11 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on June 4, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The National Medical Council has given permission to health university of Telangana to relocate 450 MBBS and 80 post-graduate students of MNR, TRR and Mahavir medical colleges in Hyderabad whose permissions were cancelled. The students are to be relocated to other medical colleges subject to some conditions.

2. The State government has decided to collect green fund from contractors for issue of new licences and renewals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. The transmission corporation of Telangana has formed a negotiations committee with officials to initiate the process of constituting a Pay Revision Commission for power staff.

4. The State government has ordered strict vigilance on illegal transport of fertilizers ahead of kharif agricultural operations set to begin in a week.

5. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao will participate in several developmental programmes and address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar.

Read more news from Telangana here