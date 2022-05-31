Medical seats cancelled: students knock on health varsity’s doors

520 seats in 3 private medical colleges cancelled over infra deficiencies, faculty shortage

The National Medical Commission (NMC)‘s reported decision to cancel 450 MBBS seats — 150 each in three private medical colleges — and around 70 PG medical seats in two of these institutions located in Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts in Telangana, citing “infrastructure deficiencies and shortage of faculty” has left first-year students of the colleges on the tenterhooks.

The decision comes nearly a month after the admission of students into medical courses through NEET counselling for 2021-2022, much to the disbelief of the students.

The action follows the recent inspection of these colleges by the NMC teams to assess infrastructure facilities, faculty strength, and patient inflow at the teaching hospitals, sources said. However, the managements of the three private colleges have reportedly appealed to the NMC to withdraw the decision in the interests of students, sources added.

Parents of the aggrieved students were in for a shock when they heard about the NMC’s reported move. Many among them, who admitted their children in these colleges by borrowing education loans through counselling for management (B category and C (NRI) category) quota, are a worried lot. Some have even questioned the rationale behind such a decision after the end of the admission process and when classes for first-year students have already commenced for the current academic year.

“The infrastructure assessment should have been carried out before the admission process,” pointed out an angry parent, who admitted his daughter in a private medical college in Sangareddy district.

“The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the Health Ministry should give clarity about the issue to save the precious academic year of the first-year students of these colleges,” aggrieved father of a student, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Meanwhile, a group of distraught PG medical students from Sangareddy district reportedly represented the matter to the officials of the KNRUHS in Warangal on Tuesday. They made a fervent appeal to the authorities to help them pursue the medical courses without any hindrance.

The KNRUHS officials concerned could not be reached for a comment despite repeated phone calls. However, sources in the university said that the officials are yet to receive any communication in this regard from the NMC.