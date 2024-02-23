February 23, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha killed in road accident near Patancheru. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former CM and BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao and others condoled the untimely death of Lasya Nanditha. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit Medaram to offer prayers at the Samakka Saralamma jatara, which will conclude tonight. A total of 39.50 lakh white ration card holders are likely to benefit from the ₹500 LPG gas cylinder scheme in the State. Government will include more beneficiaries after the Praja palana survey it had undertaken is completed. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s latest proposal for five tunnel roads in the western part of the city brings the focus back on the one tunnel road for which feasibility study was mandated by the previous government. Illegal dumping and burning of trash on the banks of Himayatnagar lake creates a health problem for residents in the area. Rise in the number of dengue cases in the city. A minister is down with the fever that is spread by mosquitoes.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT