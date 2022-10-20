Telangana State Waqf Board passes resolution to ‘repatriate’ CEO to parent department

The Telangana State Waqf Board on Thursday passed a resolution to “repatriate” Chief Executive Officer Shahnawaz Qasim and demanded that the State Government ensure the appointment of a full-time replacement.

Mr. Qasim, an Indian Police Service officer, was serving as the CEO, full additional charge, even as he was discharging duties as the Commissioner for Minorities Welfare.

According to TSWB Chairman Masiullah Khan, the decision was taken during a board meeting on Thursday. Khaja Moinuddin, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, posted at the Board, will serve as in-charge CEO, he added. Mr. Khan urged that the government quickly appoint a full-time CEO so as to ensure the board’s smooth functioning.

A source at the TSWB said that there were occasional disagreements between some board members and Mr. Qasim. He also said that the board has felt the need for a full-time CEO for the past many months.

“The board wanted more time from the CEO. In other cases, there was a need for action within a short period of time,” the source said.

In an interesting development, and given the upcoming Munugode byelection, a source pointed out that Mr. Qasim had written to the Election Commission, seeking permission to convene the board meeting. But before a response came, the meeting was organised.

“Given that the model code of conduct came into force due to the Munugode byelection, the CEO [Mr. Qasim] had written to the election commission seeking permission and clarification in connection with the board meeting. As far as we know, he did not receive a reply from the commission.”

However, the TSWB Chairman defended the meeting and said there was no other item on agenda except that in connection with the CEO. “There was no other item on the agenda, except this one. We went ahead given the legal expertise we have on board,” he said.

In the recent past, Mr. Qasim had pointed out how the staff of the TSWB, standing counsels, and others were facing difficulties in keeping abreast with cases that the board is fighting in the Wakf Tribunal. In a letter to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court, Mr. Qasim had suggested that the Tribunal have a system much like the High Court’s own online case monitoring system.

When The Hindu asked Mr. Moinuddin for a response about the board’s decision to appoint him as in-charge CEO, he said, “I am awaiting orders from the government.”