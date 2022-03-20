Waqf Tribunal remains ‘offline’

Petitioners find it difficult to monitor status of cases

With the Wakf Tribunal remaining “offline” and hundreds of cases being heard, petitioners and the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) are finding it difficult to keep up with the status of cases. In order to check the status of cases, a physical appearance is required.

Section 83 of the Waqf Act lays down the powers of Wakf Tribunal which include adjudicating matters related to disputes of waqf properties.

According to an official document, the TSWB is grappling with over 1,200 cases which are with the tribunal. In order to find out the status of cases, and listing of cases, officials of the board, including standing counsels, liaison assistants and other staff have to make daily trips to the Wakf Tribunal. This is time-consuming and an inconvenience, the document states.

In order deal with this problem, TSWB chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim wrote to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court, and sought help and permission to introduce an “online case status” information system at the tribunal, much like the one that exists at the High Court.

Mr Qasim wrote that if such a system is put in place, it would make matters much more convenient for people who approach the Wakf Tribunal. He also underscored that such a move would make it possible for the board as well as people to file counters and written statements on time.

Commenting on the issue, a TSWB official said, “The process of checking case status in person is becoming tedious. The CEO has said that the system which exists in the High Court is robust and makes things easier for petitioners and parties alike. There is a need to have a similar system at the tribunal. We are hoping that we receive the response soon.”

Waqf protection activists such as Syed Iftekhar Hussaini too said that “computerisation” is the need of the hour. Those living in towns and cities other than Hyderabad have to commute long distances to check case statuses, he said.