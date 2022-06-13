Telangana: Tension prevails at Gudatipally over opposition to canal survey

Police force entered Gudatipally village at around 4:30 am with headgear and lathis, clashing with the villagers and taking some into custody.

In an early morning swoop, heavy police force has entered Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district on Monday and took several people into custody. All those taken into control were shifted to Rajgopalpet police station.

According to sources, at about 4:30 a.m. hundreds of police personnel along with green uniformed Force equipped with headgear and lathis entered the village and taken some persons into control. Some villagers informed that at least two persons were injured in the clash with police.

They said that the villagers were taken into control for opposing the proposed survey of canals lands.

“The officials are stating that water would be taken from canals and to dig canals survey need to be conducted. But our problem was that once the canal was dug, we will be fixed. At one side we will have bund of Gouravelli reservoir and on the other side we will have the canal. Moving out from the village in any emergency situation will be a herculean task. We demand the government to pay all compensations and extend Rehabilitation and Resettlement package. We are ready to vacate the village,” Baddam Yellareddy, one of the villagers waiting outside the police station informed The Hindu.