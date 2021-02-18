Telangana HC issues notices to State government over lawyer couple murder

HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Thursday has issued notices suo moto to State government over the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagamani.

Describing the gory killing of the two practicing lawyers as “most unfortunate”, Chief Justice Hima Kohli said severe action should be taken against the culprits. The notices should go from all top police officials concerned to right down to the House Officer of Ramagiri police station in which jurisdiction the double murder was reported.

The twin murders should be investigated adequately and properly, the CJ said. All the material evidence should be preserved properly. Forensic evidence must be collected scientifically. File a status report on the ongoing investigation into the case, the CJ instructed Advocate General B.S. Prasad.

The High Court did not want to direct the government on how to proceed with the investigation but only wanted to highlight the finer points relating to the investigation into the crime so that tomorrow there should be no scope for lack of evidence in the prosecution of the accused, the CJ said.

The video clips that got circulated in the social media about the double murder must be traced and preserved as crucial evidence against the culprits. If faith is shaken there is much needed to be done, noted the CJ.

The AG assured the court that police would thoroughly conduct the probe and ensure conviction to the accused. All top officials, including DGP, were monitoring the case. Already some persons were picked up and soon all those connected to the murder would be caught, he said.

The CJ Hima Kohli reiterated to the AG that investigation should be done properly. “And it should be time bound,” she instructed the AG observing that nobody should be allowed to take law into their hands.