Telangana CM announces ₹10,000 financial assistance to the poor in low-lying areas affected by flood

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020 17:17 IST

The government would provide assistance of ₹1 lakh each to houses which were fully damaged and ₹50,000 each to those which suffered partial damages

The Telangana government has announced its decision to extend financial assistance of ₹10,000 each as immediate relief to families, especially those living in low-lying areas which were completely inundated during the recent heavy rain and floods.

The government would provide assistance of ₹1 lakh each to houses which were fully damaged and ₹50,000 each to those which suffered partial damages. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced release of ₹550 crore to the Municipal Administration department with immediate effect for taking up relief work and the distribution of the financial assistance will start from Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | Tamil Nadu CM orders release of ₹10 crore to Telangana CMRF, offers more assistance

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Finance department released ₹550 crore within a couple of hours enabling the departments concerned to take up relief works. The Chief Minister lamented that the water that gushed into the houses in low lying areas caused huge losses to the people to the extent that rice and other essentials stored in them were damaged.

The Government was committed to extend all the required help to these families which were facing severe problems on account of the rain/floods. He directed the officials concerned to take up repairs and restoration of the roads and other infrastructural facilities on a war footing and ensure that normalcy returned at the earliest.

The city had experienced such heavy rain that it had never experienced in the last 100 years. People, especially those living in the slums and low-lying areas suffered huge problems and it was the responsibility of the government to help them. “Hence, we have decided to extend ₹10,000 each to the affected household of the poor in low-lying areas,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts under Hyderabad jurisdiction to send teams to the field to start distribution of the assistance from Tuesday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had been instructed to monitor the relief operations including extension of financial assistance by constituting around 250 teams.

The Minister, MLAs, Corporators, Mayor and others should take up responsibility of extending relief to the affected families and should actively participate in the relief operations, Mr. Rao said, reiterating that the Government was ready to extend necessary assistance to any number of poor affected by the natural calamity.

Officials concerned should ensure that details of the affected families should be collected at the earliest for extending assistance; the ruling TRS leaders and workers should actively participate in the programme and ensure that the deserving poor were given the required assistance so that their lives could attain normalcy, he said.