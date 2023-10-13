Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 | KTR, Harish Rao ask party in-charges to meet voters, explain work done

October 13, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

As part of its plans to pace up the party activity in support of the candidates, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has appointed in-charges for 54 constituencies on Thursday, and working president K.T. Rama Rao gave them directions through a teleconference on how to go about campaigning.

Speaking to them from Hyderabad in the tele-meet, Mr. Rama Rao asked the party in-charges of campaigning in the 54 constituencies to meet every household that was benefited with one welfare scheme of the BRS Government or the other for the last 10 years and enlist their support for the forthcoming State Assembly elections.

The people would definitely support BRS if they were explained properly on what was done so far and what more was in the offing before seeking their support to the party one more time.

Stating that there was a positive atmosphere for BRS in every Assembly constituency in the State, he said the State government had been making every efforts to keep Telangana ahead of others in the welfare and development fronts as twin engines to take forward the State on the path of progress. Mr. Rama Rao guided them on the strategy to be following for the campaigning exercise.

Further, he told the constituency in-charges for campaigning how the BRS government had been implementing several welfare and development schemes that were not promised before 2014 and 2018 elections. “While the elections is an opportunity only to make promises to the opposition parties, it is an opportunity to place the progress card of the government before people for BRS”, Mr. Rama Rao told the in-charges.

The in-charges would have the responsibility to carry out the party programmes and strategies towards success of the party candidates till the election results were declared. Their responsibility extends from the booth committee level in the field to planning at the constituency level.

Senior leader of BRS and Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao also gave several suggestions and directions to the party in-charges for the 45-day campaign period by coordinating and cooperating with the contestants of the party.

