ADVERTISEMENT

Setback to BRS: Telangana’s Former Dy CM T Rajaiah announces resignation from the party 

February 03, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Pandilla Laxmareddy _12078

Former Deputy Chief Minister Thatikonda Rajaiah. File Photo

In a significant blow to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) following its setback in the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023, former Deputy Chief Minister Thatikonda Rajaiah has declared his resignation from the party, just ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Rajaiah, who aspired to secure the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, attributed the decision to the party leadership’s lack of responsiveness. This development poses a crucial challenge for the BRS party as it prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent candidate selection process for Member of Parliament (MP) seats.

ALSO READ
BRS leadership works out truce between Srihari, Rajaiah in Station Ghanpur

The departure of Mr. Rajaiah, a former MLA of Station Ghanpur, stems from his dissatisfaction about the developments during the recent Assembly elections, where the party chose not to field him and instead opted for senior leader and former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari, who emerged victorious. There is now speculation that Mr. Rajaiah might be contemplating a move to the Congress party, with potential aspirations for the Warangal MP seat. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he has already met with Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, expressing his desire to join the ruling Congress party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US