Sarang aerobatics to kick off Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad

January 17, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Wings India 2024 is all set to roll off in Hyderabad on Wednesday beginning with a Sarang helicopter team from the Indian Air Force (IAF) performing various manoeuvres between 3.30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. in the Begumpet area and over the Hussainsagar Lake. Led by Senior Group Captain SK Mishra, the team includes three performers hailing from Hyderabad: Wing Commander Shridhar, Squadron Leader Avinash, and Wing Commander TVR Singh.

Wings India 2024 will commence from Thursday at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, marking Asia’s largest event in civil aviation. Spanning four days, the event will allocate two days for business visitors and two for general visitors.

The inaugural session on Thursday will be followed by an exhibition walkthrough. Throughout the event, seven roundtable conferences will cover diverse topics, including routes and alliances, airports of the future, the potential of air cargo, and the revolutionary impact of drones on aviation landscapes. Additionally, five panel discussions are scheduled, addressing themes such as advanced mobility, fostering gender-neutral opportunities in aviation, and empowering India as a global aircraft leasing hub. The first day will also feature the prestigious Wings India Awards.

The event schedule includes two flying displays on Thursday, followed by three on Friday. The weekend, Saturday and Sunday, will showcase both exhibitions and flying displays for general visitors.

