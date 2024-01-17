ADVERTISEMENT

Sarang aerobatics to kick off Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad

January 17, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The team will perform various manoeuvres between 3.30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. today in the Begumpet area and over the Hussainsagar Lake

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Air Force’s ‘Sarang’ aerobatic team performs during the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, at Dundigal, outskirts of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File | RAMAKRISHNA G

Wings India 2024 is all set to roll off in Hyderabad on Wednesday beginning with a Sarang helicopter team from the Indian Air Force (IAF) performing various manoeuvres between 3.30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. in the Begumpet area and over the Hussainsagar Lake. Led by Senior Group Captain SK Mishra, the team includes three performers hailing from Hyderabad: Wing Commander Shridhar, Squadron Leader Avinash, and Wing Commander TVR Singh.

ALSO READ
Boeing 777-9 touches down at Begumpet airport

Wings India 2024 will commence from Thursday at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, marking Asia’s largest event in civil aviation. Spanning four days, the event will allocate two days for business visitors and two for general visitors.

The inaugural session on Thursday will be followed by an exhibition walkthrough. Throughout the event, seven roundtable conferences will cover diverse topics, including routes and alliances, airports of the future, the potential of air cargo, and the revolutionary impact of drones on aviation landscapes. Additionally, five panel discussions are scheduled, addressing themes such as advanced mobility, fostering gender-neutral opportunities in aviation, and empowering India as a global aircraft leasing hub. The first day will also feature the prestigious Wings India Awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event schedule includes two flying displays on Thursday, followed by three on Friday. The weekend, Saturday and Sunday, will showcase both exhibitions and flying displays for general visitors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US