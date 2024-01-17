Boeing 777-9 touches down at Begumpet airport

January 17, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Begumpet airport made history and welcomed Boeing’s latest wide-body jet, the 777-9, as it touched down on Tuesday evening.

The aircraft is set to be featured in a static display at Wings India 2024.

Embarking on its journey from King County International Airport (Boeing Field) in Seattle on January 14, the 777-9 made a halt at Kona International Airport in Hawaii on the same day. Departing from Kona on January 15 at 10:35 a.m. (local time), the aircraft underwent a 16-hour flight before making a historic landing at Begumpet at 6:12 p.m. (local time).

This is the first time a Boeing 777-9 has landed in India.