Sania Mirza has been divorced for a few months now, reveals father

January 21, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

We request fans to respect her need for privacy, says Sania Mirza’s father

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza with husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik pose for a photo at the press conference in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza conveyed “best wishes” to her former husband and ex-Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik “for his new journey ahead” a day after he took to social media to share pictures of his wedding with Pakistani actor Sana Javed.

In a text message, Ms. Mirza’s father Imran Mirza said that his daughter had always kept her personal life away from the public eye. “However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now,” he said.

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from mudslinging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement said on Jan 21.

