Parents of Basara IIIT students stage protests

July 31, 2022 21:27 IST

Police prevent them from meeting Minister for Education

Tension prevailed outside the residence of Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy at Srinagar Colony here on Sunday, as several parents of the students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT Basar) protested demanding resolution of pending issues.

The parents’ committee members who earlier in the day deliberated on the issues at L.B. Nagar later moved to Srinagar Colony, reportedly to hand over a representation to the Minister.

However, sensing tension, the police who already were present in large numbers prevented the parents from moving ahead. As a result, the parents and relatives sat on the road, took to sloganeering and demanded action.

They said three of the 12 demands that were promised for immediate resolution by the Minister — teaching and subject experts, improved accommodation facilities and healthy food — were still not addressed.

The protesting parents were removed from the site and taken into police vans as they attempted going ahead, even as the police maintained that the Minister was not present.